Share:

PESHAWAR - Eidul Azha was celebrated on Wednesday across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and recently merged tribal areas with religious fervour.

Tight security arrangements were made outside different mosques where police personnel conducted body search of the people to avoid any untoward incident.

The people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas celebrated the Eid on the same day. However, Afghan nationals and some of the tribal families in Mohmand tribal district offered Eid on Tuesday following Saudi Arabia.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan offered Eid prayers at a Jamia mosque in Peshawar. Special prayers were offered for the peace, stability and security of the country and well-being of the people. Later, the chief minister mixed with the people and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

A number of leading figures hailing from a cross section of society called on the chief minister at the CM House and exchanged Eid greetings with him.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser offered Eid prayers in his native town Swabi, and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri at his native village in Landi Kotal and exchanged greetings with their relatives, party workers and area people.

Similarly, Shah Farman offered Eid prayers in Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in Abbottabad, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak in his native town Nowshera, Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali in Charsadda and Jamaat-e-Islami central amir Sirajul Haq offered Eid prayers in Dir Upper. Pakistan People’s Party provincial president Senator Khanzada Khan offered Eid prayers at his native village in Mardan.

Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao and provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao offered Eid prayers at local mosque in Sherpao village of Charsadda and met their relatives and party people.

On the day, big Eid congregations were held at Eidgah on the Charsadda Road, historical Mahabat Khan Mosque in interior city and Zarghuni Mosque in Hayatabad in Peshawar where people belonging to the city areas offered prayers. It was learnt that in the suburban areas like Badbher, Matni and Adezai, the people avoided offering prayers in the open due to security reasons.

There were also no security arrangements for the people visiting different parks in the provincial capital.

A great rush of people was seen in different parks of Hayatabad Township, Army stadium Peshawar and at Peshawar Zoo with majority of the visitors being the youth.