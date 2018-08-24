Share:

SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA/SARGODHA-As many as 13 persons including five students were killed in different incidents occurred in various areas during three days of Eidul Azha.

According to Rescue 1122 and police, five youth were killed and another suffered critical injuries in a fatal road accident that took place near village Raajokey-Daska on main Daska-Sialkot Road here on Friday.

The rescuers informed that six friends, residents of Khokherki area of Gujranwala, identified as Hassan, Roshan, Muazzam, Hassan, Sharjeel Aslam and Shahzaib were on the way back to Gujranwala after a pizza party at Sialkot.

Reaching near village Raajokey-Daska, they lost control of the car (LEB-7769), which rammed into road dividers and then a roadside tree due to speeding before overturning. Resultantly, four youth - Hassan, Roshan, Muazzam and Hassan died on the spot while Sharjeel Aslam and Shahzaib sustained serious injuries and were admitted at Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition where Shahzaib also breathed his last. Rescuers of Rescue 1122 Sialkot shifted dead bodies to the hospital for autopsy.

Later, the police handed over the dead bodies to the heirs for burial in Gujranwala. The police have launched investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrows over the fatal road accident that claimed five lives.

The CM condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

In Sargodha, seven persons including a prayer leader were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in different incidents occurred on Eidul Azah in city and its suburbs. According to police, in suburban village 43, one Qari Ghulam Mustafa, prayer leader of Jamia Mosque Ahmed Nagar, was murdered over unknown reasons.

In village 108/SB five members of same family riding on single motorbike were skipped into the canal. Resultantly Muhammad Yousaf drowned while other four were safely fished out from the water. A 22-year-old youth identified as Mukhtar Ahmed and his mother Haleema Bibi were died as their motorcycle struck with a tree due to over speeding near at Salar wala within the remits of PS Jhal Chakkian. Jhal Chakkian police also recovered a dead body of unknown woman from Fatima Jinnah Colony and started investigation.

Armed persons opened fire over matrimonial dispute in Jinnah Abadi of Satellite Town which claimed the life of Muhammad Azam and other sever were wounded. Two speedy motorcycles were collided on Sargodha Bhalwal road near at village 15/SB.

One motorcyclist identified as Muhammad Sultan instantly died on the spot while other two persons Waseem and Ahmed were rushed to hospital.

In Gujranwala, a motorcyclist identified as Shahzad, 28, died, after his two-wheeler skidded on road after hitting mud on Aroop Road. He died on the spot.