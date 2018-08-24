Share:

HAFIZABAD-A 12-year-old girl was killed on the-spot when she attempted to get on an electric swing due to the mistake made by its operator Wednesday night.

According to official sources, Eman Fatima of Garhi Awan went to Adventure Valley Park on Kassoki Bypass along with her family members.

When she was trying get on the swing, the operator switched on the swing. As a result, her edge of scarf entangled causing her death.

After getting the information regarding the tragic incident, DC Adnan Arshad Aulakh along with DPO Saifullah Khan rushed to the spot and ordered immediate sealing of the park.

The police arrested swing operator Faisal Shafqat, ordered an inquiry and deputed AC Hafizabad for the purpose. According to official sources, the park was established by an influential landlord of Garhi Awan without getting NOC from the Municipal Committee or other competent authorities to operate the swings.

The DC and DPO also visited the residence of the bereaved family, expressed heartfelt sympathies with them and assured them that they would be provided with justice and financial compensation.

According to local citizens, the owner of the so-called adventure valley park has been running the business unlawfully and demanded stern action against him for endangering the human lives.