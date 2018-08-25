Share:

KARACHI - The remains of sacrificial animals are littering in every corner of the city after their slaughtering even on the third day of Eidul Azha.

Despite all claims by city district government and administrations as well as representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local representatives, no one seems interested to look after the city after the Eid. These views were expressed by Nazir Alam Khan, resident of North Nazimabad. He said that Karachiites will bear this foul stink and remains of sacrificial animal at least for a week. Government must do something as it looks there is no difference between last-year Eid and this year, he added.

Meanwhile, in his statement, Mayor Waseem Akhtar also rubbed the salt on the wounds of millions of dwellers in Karachi, according to statement.

The mayor said that timely lifting and disposal of offal during Eid was necessary therefore the KMC helped DMC in their offal removal operation on all three days and all concerned organisation performed this operation.

He said that the chairmen of district municipal corporations were also contacted on regular basis to ensure swift working and better coordination. This time situation was much better if compared to past.

He expressed these views while visiting and inspecting the offal removal and disposal operation in district central, Korangi, West and South along with the district Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Nayyar Raza, Izhar Ahmed Khan whereas senior deputy convener of MQM Aamir Khan and other elected representatives and officers also accompanied him on this visit.

The mayor said that sacrifice of animals was done in large number this time in Karachi whereas at some places joint sacrifice arrangement were made and it was mandatory to clean all such places to save the people from any germs.

Wasim along with the KMC officers visited Eid emergency centre of different districts of Karachi on Eidul Azha and reviewed the arrangements for lifting of offal. He also went to the Jam Chakro Landfill site and reviewed the arrangements for burial of offal which were removed from all other areas of the city during three days of Eid.

He said that Karachi population has been increasing rapidly which affected the city resource and the offal removal works is done in densely populated areas of the city. The concerned organisations and KMC also arranged spray on different locations to save to citizens from germs.