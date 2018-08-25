Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has said that he would endeavour to not only solve the problems of the people of Swat and Malakand division but that of entire Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He said he would bring about more changes and improvement in basic facilities including education, health and infrastructure sectors. He said this while talking to the people and media persons who called on him in his hujra for Eid greetings. Mehmood Khan said that the people of Swat had reposed great confidence in him and PTI at large for which he was thankful to them. He said that he would work round the clock for next five years to serve the people devotedly.

The Chief Minister said that he was well aware of the socio-economic problems of the Swatians as well as the environmental challenges being faced by the region. He lamented that the unscheduled loadshedding in the area has increased miseries of the people but he would take concrete steps to overcome this problem. He said that all other basic problems and issues of the people of Malakand would also be solved one by one. He said that tourism would be promoted in the region on scientific lines as industry and the Swatians would fully benefit from it.

Mehmood Khan said that poverty and unemployment were basic issues of this backward area and he would try his level best to encourage industrialisation especially the cottage industry that would greatly help in generating employment in the province. He said that vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for prosperity of Pakistan would be realised in its true spirit. He said that he would not live in CM House and would not only adopt the simplicity but would ask all the cabinet members to take austerity measures.

The Chief Minister said that people of Swat have prayed a lot for his success and becoming Chief Minister of the province for which he was grateful to them. A large number of people from different localities of Swat visited Mehmood Khan at his hujra on Thursday, and exchanged Eid greetings with him.

Our Staff Reporter