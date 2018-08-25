Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail has formally been appointed as 33rd governor of Sindh province.

A notification announcing the appointment of Karachi based PTI leader Imran Ismail has been issued. The notification says Ismail will take oath as Sindh Governor on August 27.

The oath will be administered by Sindh High Court Chief Justice at the Governor House building in Karachi.

Sindh’s former governor Muhammad Zubair stepped down from his position and sent his resignation to the president on July 28, three days after PTI emerged as the biggest party after general elections. Zubair’s resignation was approved by President Mamnoon Hussain on August 3.

Meanwhile, Ismail on Friday pledged to work for the development of Sindh. Talking to a private news channel, he said that problems of Karachi would be addressed through Karachi package. He vowed to play a special role for resolving the problems of the people of Sindh province.

To a question about Governor Sindh, he said he would take oath on Monday to discharge duties as the governor. Thanking the workers and PTI for electing him as governor Sindh, he said all available resources would be utilised for progress of the province.

He pledged to make united efforts for development and progress of the province. “I would ask for special funds from the central government for Sindh,” Imran Ismail said.