PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has directed for effective strategies to eliminate dengue larvae in Peshawar and other parts of the province where dengue cases have been reported. He directed his principal secretary to constantly monitor the strategy for eradicating dengue larvae.

He was presiding over a meeting on the first day of Eidul-Azha at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar. MNA Shaukat Ali, MPAs Kamran Bangash, Fakhar Jehan, and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister attended the meeting. The Chief Minister directed the relevant quarters to carry out constant sprays by different departments and agencies and the local MPAs and District Government representatives should have a dominant role in the elimination of dengue larvae. He directed the Principal Secretary to collect reports on daily basis about the dengue cases throughout the province. The campaign against dengue larvae should be effective and all relevant departments and services agencies should be sensitised towards the total eradication of dengue larvae. He also directed MPAs, the local government representatives, the WSSP and other relevant agencies to ensure the continuation of cleanliness drive during and after Eidul-Azha.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also congratulated the all government servants of different departments for discharging efficient duties during Eidul-Azha.

“I am thankful to the government servants who dedicatedly, efficiently and devotedly were committed to the fulfilment of their responsibilities for serving the people and effectively carrying out the cleanliness drive,” he added.

He stated this during a visit to different localities of Peshawar city to personally observe the cleanliness drive on the first day of Eidul Azha. The Chief Minister visited Barrisco and Gulbahar and other areas of Peshawar City and talked to the media.

The Chief Minister reviewed the cleanliness drive and interacted with media and answered different questions raised by the journalist. He said that he was the people’s representative, he belongs to the people and he is the Chief Minister of the people and was committed to serve them as per expectations of the people. He was accountable to the people rather than sitting in the office and he was committed to the beautification of Peshawar and the cleanliness drive should be prompt and up to the mark, he said. There should be no lethargy in this regard, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the grandeur of Peshawar would be restored. We are aware of the problems of Peshawar and the entire province that would be resolved on priority basis. We have already sketched out a development strategy which after implementation would bring improvement everywhere in the province. Regarding a question about the possible provincial cabinet, the Chief Minister told the journalist that they had completed the necessary consultation and the cabinet would be announced soon.

He warned against any lethargic attitude in the cleanliness drive. The provincial government, he added, would get it due share that it did not get in the past.

The Chief Minister strictly directed during his visit to Peshawar not to join his convoy. The government officials are required to serve the people and they should dedicate themselves to serving them, he said. He also communicated a message of felicitation to the people of province and country greeting them and appealing them to share some of their happy moments and joys with the needy people around them which he added was the real essence of Eidul Azha.

The Chief Minister offered Eidul-Azha prayers in the mosque of Governor’s House where he exchanged Eid greetings with his staff and others. High ranking officials of police and administration and his personal staff also offered Eidul-Azha prayers in the mosque of Governor’s House Peshawar.

Later, talking to different delegation, MNAs, MPAs, District nazims and representatives of local government system, the Chief Minister assured to go all out to come up to the expectations of the people. The people of this province reposed unprecedented confident in PTI and we staged a comeback to power in the province on the basis of our delivery in the previous rules, he said.

The people of the province never voted again to the rulers because they deceived the people but PTI followed and implemented its manifesto, he said. Therefore, the people changed the course of history by making historic decision - bringing PTI to power again in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

Rest assured, we would never let the people down and the process of full implementation of change would continue, the chief minister said. We are committed to give quick relief to the people that will be ensured at all costs, he added.