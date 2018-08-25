Share:

TIMERGARA - Dozens of women in Talash Lower Dir on Thursday took to the roads against low voltage and long hours of unscheduled power outages.

Later, hundreds of men from the area also gathered on the spot to protest the power shutdown.

The protesters blocked Peshawar-Timergara road for more than five hours starting from 10am in front of the Talash police station.

After the long blockade when no one from the concerned officials came for negotiations, the charged protesters pelted stones on police station Talash damaging vehicles, stolen and recovered by police which were parked inside the police station, said official sources.

District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Dir Arif Shahbaz Khan, Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Tariq Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Timergara Fakhr-i-Alam and officials from Dir Task Force and PESCO rushed to the spot and held negotiations with the protesters.

The officials assured the protesters that their grievances would be addressed at the earliest after which they agreed to open the road for general traffic.

It may be mentioned that residents of Lower Dir had been facing worst kind of unscheduled loadshedding for more than 18 hours on daily basis.

Political experts in Lower Dir were of the opinion that heavy loadshedding in Jandool area of Lower Dir was an important factor that helped PTI MNA elect Muhammad Bashir Khan defeat Jamaat-i-Islami central chief and MMA candidate Senator Sirajul Haq in his native Jandool area during the recent general elections.

Similarly, the inhabitants of Talash and Maidan, areas of Lower Dir had been continuously complaining the low voltage.

Shahid Hussain Yousafzai