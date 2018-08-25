Share:

ISLAMABAD - US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale on Friday paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s office.

The meeting, which was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, acquired a special significance in the face of the row over the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday phoned Imran Khan and congratulated him on a successful election campaign and forming government. He wished the premier well for implementation of his commitment for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.

PM Khan emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations on the basis of mutual trust and mutual benefit. The prime minister underscored importance of peace and stability in the region. With reference to Afghanistan, both the leaders agreed that peace was a priority for the two countries.

But later, the US spokesperson referring to the telephonic conversation between the two stated that Pompeo had taken up the issue of terrorists operating from Pakistan which the newly-formed Pakistani government firmly denied but the US spokespersons struck to the media release issued in this regard.