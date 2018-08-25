Share:

JAKARTA - Pakistan beat Kazakhstan 16-0 in their third Pool B match of the ongoing Asian Games on Friday at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex, Jakarta, Indonesia.

Men in Green, who bagged 10-0 win each against Thailand and Oman in their first two matches, made sure they decimated their opponents from the word go.

They completely outclassed a hapless Kazakhstan side with collective efforts and kept them under persistent punishment with the addition of goals one after another.

After leading 6-0 at the half time, the green shirts poured in ten goals in the next 30 minutes. Nine goals came through open play, five via penalty corners and two through penalty strokes.

Mohammad Toseeq found the net four times, while Mahmood Abu Bakar also scored a hat-trick for Pakistan.

Ali Rizwan, Shan Ali and Muhammad Umar Bhutta scored a brace each to add to the score.

Ali Mubashar, Muhammad Dilber, Muhammad Atiq also scored one goal each for Pakistan.

“We have won all three matches and haven’t conceded any goal but Malaysia is another team which is on a winning streak and they will be tough to face,” skipper Muhammad Rizwan senior said.

He added that the team needs to stay composed to beat Malaysia. “Till now we are in full shape, form and in coordination. If we keep playing like this, then we can win the match against Malaysia. They are one of the top teams of the competition, if we beat them then that will increase our chances to win the gold medal,” he said. World No 13 Pakistan will enter a serious part of competition of the Games when they will be playing their next match against 12th ranked Malaysia on August 26. Both the sides have won all their three matches till now, and with convincing margins. Pakistan lead the pool because of better goal difference. Their last outing would be against Bangladesh on August 28 to complete their Pool B matches.

One more win for the Men in Green will mean they qualify for the semi-finals of the Asian Games hockey event, scheduled to take place on August 30, with the final to be played on September 1.