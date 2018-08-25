Share:

ISLAMABAD - The joint session of the Parliament has been summoned on September 4 for election to the office of the president of Pakistan.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the President, the speaker National Assembly has summoned the joint session of the Parliament for election of the president of Pakistan”, said a notification issued to this effect.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), leader of the ruling coalition at the centre, has nominated its MNA from Karachi, Arif Alvi, for the position of the president, while the PPP-P has fielded Aitezaz Ahsan for the slot.

The outgoing President Mamnoon Hussain’s 5-year term is set to expire on September 9. The president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of Senate, National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies. Voting will be held through secret ballot.

According to the rules, scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on August 29. Candidature can be withdrawn by 12 noon on August 30. The list of validated candidates will be published the same day at 1 pm. The voting will be held in the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies from 10 am to 4 pm on September 4.

Pakistan went to polls on July 25 and the PTI emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats after the Election Commission of Pakistan released complete results for 270 of 272 NA constituencies. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which won 64 seats, came second, while Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) bagged 43 seats and finished third.

The PPP has sought support of the PML-N and other parties for its presidential nominee, Aitezaz Ahsan. Last week, the two major political parties had split as the PPP withdrew its support for the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the prime minister’s election. The younger Sharif was expected to give some fight to the cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan with the backing of the joint opposition but the PPP’s decision made it a one-sided contest. Khan won the contest with 176 votes against Sharif’s 96. The PPP abstained from voting.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, nomination papers can be filed with presiding officers in Islamabad and at the commission’s provincial offices on August 27.

The first session of National Assembly, according to the rules, can be summoned after the joint session of the Parliament, in which the president delivers his address. The PTI government, sources said, wants to start the new parliamentary year with the address of its own elected president.