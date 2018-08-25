Share:

ISLAMABAD:- The post-Haj flight operation will start from Monday as the first flight carrying 327 pilgrims will land at Islamabad Airport. According to officials, the operation will be completed by 25th of the next month. On Monday, the first day of post-Haj operation, a total of 950 pilgrims aboard four flights would reach Islamabad and Peshawar. As many as 240 pilgrims would reach Peshawar through Saudi Arabian Airline while the PIA would bring 327 pilgrims to Islamabad. During the 2018 Haj operation, the national flag carrier transported more than 60,000 intending pilgrims through approximately 250 Haj and scheduled flights to Jeddah and Madina from Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Sialkot, Multan and Faisalabad airports.–Staff Reporter