KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation led by its candidate for the President’s election Dr Arif Alvi met the leaders of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and sough the latter’s support for the President’s election.

Dr Alvi along with the PTI leaders – Abdul Shakoor Shad, Firdaus Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Shaikh – visited Rizvi House here and asked the TLP MPAs in the Sindh Assembly to vote for the PTI candidate in the election going to be held on September 4. The TLP MPAs Mufti Qasim Fakhri and Younus Soomro were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Allama Razi Rizvi asked the PTI to review diplomatic relations with Holland as the competition of blasphemous sketches going to be held there in November. He asked the federal government to raise this issue with Holland as the competition has hurt the sentiments of entire Muslim Ummah. He said that Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has not been struggling for his own interest but for entire nation.

Allama Razi was of the view that the PTI did not raise any voice on the issue relating to amendment in the clause pertaining to Khatm-e-Nabuwwat in the Elections Law. “The PTI legislators kept sitting in the Parliament but they kept mum on the issue.

Didn’t they know that the amendment was being made in the Act. The PTI held a sit-in of 126 days but it didn’t talk on this issue” he said.

However, the TLP Sindh maintained that the final decision would be taken by the top leadership. Mufti Fakhri said the TLP demanded that Holland ambassador should be expelled until its government takes strict action against those organizing and taking part in the competition. He said their ‘Majlis-e-Shoora’ led by Khadim Hussain Rizvi would decide whether or not their three MPAs in Sindh Assembly would vote for the PTI. Dr Alvi assured the TLP that he would convey their grievances to the Prime Minister Imran.

He said the blasphemous sketches are the declaration of war against Muslim Ummah, assuring that strict stance would be taken on the issue. He said that Pakistan would raise this issue in the United Nations. It may be noted here the PTI’s nominee has been seeking support of different parties as earlier he had visited the headquarters of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Jamaat-e-Islami.