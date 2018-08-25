Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet will be finalised within two to three days with likely inclusion of two senior ministers and 13 other portfolios. Sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar agreed in a meeting that size of the Punjab cabinet will not be exceeded to 15 in first phase.

Four advisers are also likely to be included in the provincial cabinet. Sources said senior members of the PTI will be appointed to key ministries.

Among possible names under consideration include Mehmood-ur-Rasheed for Ministry of Housing and Communication & Works Department, Aleem Khan as Minister for Local Government, Yasmin Rashid for Health Ministry, Sibtain Khan for Agriculture and Samiullah Khan as chief whip. Similarly, Hashim Khan is being considered for the post of Punjab minister for education, Hasnain Dreshak for Finance Ministry, Aslam Iqbal as Information Minister, Raja Basharat as minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Jahanzeb Kacchi for Livestock Ministry.

Raja Yasir is being considered for the post of Punjab Minister for Higher Education, sources added. Other names that are being considered include Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, Rashid Hafeez, Saeeda Sohail, Murad Raas, Ajmal Cheema, Mohsin Leghari and Malik Akhtar.