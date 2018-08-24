Share:

NOORPUR THAL/SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA-Thousands of people participated in Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risaalat (SWWT) rallies taken out by the Pakistan Sunni Tehreek and Tehreek Labaik Pakistan against Holland government for allowing the holding of a contest of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) caricatures in that country.

Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah leaders called upon the government to take immediate notice of the proposed publication of profane caricatures in Holland.

The leaders from tehsil Noorpur Thal including Allama Sher Muhammad Sialvi, Arshed Naveed Haidri, Habibur Rehman Sultani and Shafiq Nizami said that if Holland government does not take action against those preparing profane caricatures, Pakistan and the world community should snap all the diplomatic ties with the country.

They said that Pakistan does not need to have relations with the country holding competition of profane caricatures under official patronage. They further said that patronage of profane caricatures and their publication by Holland government was a big challenge for the Muslim world.

The rallies were also taken out in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Badiana, Chawinda, Pasrur, Zafarwal, Shakargarh, Noor Kot and surrounding areas after the Jumma prayers.

The participants were carrying banners and placards against Holland for proposed publication of the blasphemous caricatures. They also chanted slogans against Holland besides burning the national flags of the country.

The protesting people, led by the local religious clerics, lodged their strong protest against Holland and unanimously passed several condemnation resolutions against the blasphemous act.

They marched on the main inter-city roads in the areas while carrying banners besides chanting slogans against Holland government.

They urged the Pakistan government to end its diplomatic relations with Holland besides taking up the nasty and most condemnable issue effectively at all the international forums including UN and OIC.

They announced to boycott the use of all the products made in Holland. Earlier, the Ulema belonging to all the sects strongly condemned the nasty practice while delivering their Jumma sermons.

Police registered separate cases against nine clerics of different mosques for collecting hides of the sacrificial animals illegally. In Sialkot, Rangpura police registered cases against Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Nadeem, Sialkot Cantt police registered a case against Qari Abdul Wakil, Naikapura police registered a case against Abid Hussain and Sabzpeer police booked Ashfaq, Muhammad Saeed.

Phalora police registered cases against Qari Abdul Rauf and Qari Muhammad Amin and Daska City police registered a case against Abbas for collecting the hides of sacrificial animals illegally. The accused are the prayer leaders of the local mosques. Police also seized a big number of illegally collected hides.

SECY’s VISIT: Secretary Local Government Punjab Arif Anwar Baloch visited Gujranwala and inspected the cleanliness situation. Commissioner Asadullah Faiz, DC Shoaib Tariq and other officers also accompanied him.

Arif Anwar visited the different roads of the city and directed the officers concerned to boost the cleanliness campaign and remove waste of sacrificial animals. On the occasion, the secretary was told that about 6400 tons wastes have been lifted by the Waste Management Company and other departments during the first two days of Eidul Azha while cleanliness operation will also be carried on in the next days.

24 HELD: Police arrested 24 persons for violation of ban imposed by the district administration on roasting of sacrificial animals’ heads. During Eid days, the police parties raided different areas including Model Town, Satellite Town, Civil Lines, Baghbanpura, Garjakh and other localities and arrested 24 persons for violation of ban while 17 cases have also been got registered in different police stations.