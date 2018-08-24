Share:

MULTAN-In a bid to eradicate polio from across the world, the District International Service Chair - Rotary D 3272 Pakistan Salman Mubarak has appointed Prof Aysegul Atak Yucel as WGM Ambassador for Turkey. Salman Mubark announced on this occasion that by virtue of this new appointment of Prof Aysegul, and with the launch of WGM today, Turkey joins the 90 countries of the world working together to wipe out Polio from the world forever.

Prof Aysegul Atak is a world renowned scientist and is a frontline scientist in Next Generation Sequencing for Cancers and the Turkish Civil-Academic Representative at Nato Science and Technology Organization (STO) Human Factors and Medicine (HFM) Panel for Turkey.

Salman Mubarak of Rotary Club of Multan Cantt was invited as a guest speaker to talk about WGM and Polio by Rotary Club of Ankara International recently at Ankara. It was a joint meeting of all Rotary Clubs of Ankara, hosted by RCAI.

The historic appointment was made on behalf of Susanne Rea founder and Team member WGM. The ceremony was well attended by PDG Akin Gokyay (1989-90) & PDG Malik Abira (2005-06) and Rotarians from Ankara.

Salman Mubarak further said that this year $3 million have been raised through WGM events and with the match by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the total amount comes to be $9 million.

Prof Aysegul Atak Yucel, MD, PhD said she was honoured and felt privileged to have been assigned this position and will do her best to perform to the expectations of all team members. The closing of the ceremony was in style - Cake with WGM logo was cut with the sword by WGM Ambassadors of both Turkey and Pakistan in a symbolic representation and commitment for Eradication of Polio from the World.