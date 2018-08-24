Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-The district police made special security arrangements during Eidul Azha days as 565 Eid congregations were held at various points.

All the congregations were divided in different categories and sensitive places were given more security; 790 police officers and officials performed their duty in the district.

Special initiatives were taken under the supervision of DSP traffic to keep smooth flow of traffic. On the direction of DPO Faisal Shehzad the contingent of Elite Police Force and Quick Response Force continued patrolling on sensitive and recreational places.

No untoward incident happened on the occasion. The police proceeded against the transporters’ overcharging at the occasion. DSP Traffic Zubair Bangish searched the public transport in this regard and got returned the overcharged money to the passengers. The police proceeded against the violation of the Act 144 to collect animal hides illegally and arrested a lot of individuals and seized 48 hides. Qaiser Saleem took special security and cleanliness measures under the supervision of Tehsil Chairman Akram Khan.

The special concentration was given to the animal waste and its disposal to avoid any environmental and healthcare issue. He directed the assistant commissioners to be vigilant in this regard. The event passed peacefully and with great religious fervour in the district.