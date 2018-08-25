Share:

RAWALPINDI - One soldier was martyred and three others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Dan Kilay area of North Waziristan on second day of Eidul Adha. ISPR said the martyred, Havildar Ahmed Khan, 38 years old and was resident of District Mianwali. The fallen soldier left behind a widow, a son and two daughters. It said that the incident took place when Pakistan Army’s bomb disposal team was on routine search and clearance operation as part of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.