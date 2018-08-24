Share:

LAHORE-The biggest news of 2018 regarding the music scene in Pakistan has dropped. Peek Freans Sooper has officially succeeded in reuniting the biggest band of South Asia, the one and only Junoon.

The news is awe inspiring considering how long it has been since the band last performed together. This festive reunion after 13 years has reverberated on quite a high note, with Peek Freans Sooper launching a brilliant music video showcasing the band in all their galore, paying tribute to Allama Iqbal’s classic “Khudi”.

There were rumors surfacing about Junoons reunion in the works for quite some time. Peek Freans Sooper’s role began to slowly emerge when they uploaded a video of veteran rock legends Ali Azmat and Salman Ahmed jamming together after 13 years.

Marketing Director EBM Ayesha Janjua was also seen in the video, arousing more suspicion towards the parties involved. Sooper’s newest campaign “Sooper Hai Pakistan Ka Junoon” has put Peek Freans Sooper in a pivotal position in shaping the course of Pakistani musical history.

Peek Freans Sooper has shown, time and again, its undying love for Pakistan and this time in the most creative manner through Junoon’s Khudi that reinstates the lost spirit of a fighting nation and inspires each of its individuals to reestablish their true potentials. The force with which the band engages their spirits promotes the idea of a new nation, a nation that does not back away from challenges. This truly embodies the idea of Peek Freans Sooper’s campaign “Sooper Hai Pakistan Ka Junoon” which aims to reunite the Pakistani nation as one people and progress as a tolerant and progressive country.

The song promotes the change that the new generation looks forward too, considering times have changed and things don’t necessarily have to be done the way they were. The video of the song also recognizes notable Pakistani citizens, who through their struggle, hard work and determination have propelled themselves to international recognition and have portrayed a positive image of Pakistan on the world forum;these include Cricketer FakharZaman, Philanthropist Ronak Lakhani, Fighter pilot Mariam Siddiqui and many more. “Sooper Hai Pakistan Ka Junoon” aims to motivate the Pakistani nation through Junoon’s powerful anthems so that the nation pushes itself and struggles to become better.

In his legendary poem, Iqbal relates ‘Khudi’ with ‘Rooh’; the divine spark present inside every human being that has the power to open the doors to greatness. For Iqbal, the ultimate aim of life is to attain self-actualization. Such is the message of the song; it carries the potential to motivate its listeners to break away from the shackles of traditional society and instead broaden their horizons so that they can achieve what they have been destined for.

The most awaited reunion in the Pakistani music industry has indeed lifted off with a bang. Peek Freans Sooper has indeed played an integral role in this reunion and has rejuvenated not only the fans of Junoon but music listeners and the entire nation of Pakistan. We hope that this is the first of many releases to come from the newly reformed power trio that has ruled the hearts of music listeners not only in Pakistan but across the globe. With such a Sooper start, we surely expect the follow up to be more spectacular and we certainly cannot wait.