JHANG: Senior journalist and District Correspondent of Daily The Nation in Jhang, Mian Siddique Sadiq, passed away after protracted illness here on Friday. He was 80 and was bedridden for past many months. He was a social worker and known for his sincere efforts for the welfare of the poor people, especially the rehabilitation of Muslim converted. His funeral will be offered in local graveyard on Saturday (today) where he will later be laid to rest. Daily The Nation’s Editor and other staffers have expressed sorrows over the demise of Siddique Sadiq and sympathised with the bereaved family.