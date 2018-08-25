Share:

KARACHI - A thread manufacturing factory was gutted when a third degree fire broke out in New Karachi area on the first day of Eidul Azha.

Fire brigade officials said that the fire also engulfed the neighboruing factories and also damaged two more factories.

According to details, a fire that broke out at a thread manufacturing factory near Saba Cinema in New Karachi’s Industrial Area on Wednesday evening that was brought under control after a hectic efforts of four hours.

Reacting on information, fire brigade department dispatched at least three fire tenders to the fire site in order to extinguish the fire. However, at least 17 more vehicles with water bowsers and a snorkel were deployed at the factory to extinguish the blaze which was raging on. Fire brigade officials while keeping the intensity of the fire declared it a third degree fire. Fire brigade officials said that as the fire was too intense and due to fast winds, the fire also caused damaged to nearby at least two more factories.

According to fire brigade spokesperson, the thread manufacturing factory was completely burnt into ashes which caused of loss of worth million of rupees while the actual cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained, adding that though the fire was controlled within four hours while cooling operations were underway till the second day of Eidul Azha.

There was no report of any casualties while the emergency was declared at Sakhi Hasan and Nipa hydrants to allow uninterrupted supply of water to fire tenders.

Similarly, fire broke out at warehouse of a superstore located at Awami Markat on Sharae Faisal on the second day of Eidul Azha. Reacting on information, at least two fire tenders were rushed to the fire site, however, keeping the intensity of the fire, four more fire tenders from the fire brigade department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and two fire tenders from Pakistan Navy also reached the site to participate in the fire extinguish work.

According to fire brigade department, the warehouse of the superstore was completely burnt into ashes that caused loss of millions of rupees while the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. Extra contingent of the law enforcers including police and Rangers also reached the site to help the firefighters. No case has been registered as what the police officials said that they did not find any criminal act behind a fire.