LOS ANGELES:-Tom Hardy and his pregnant wife Charlotte Riley have moved to the countryside ahead of their baby’s arrival. The 40-year-old actor is said to be expecting his second child with his spouse Charlotte Riley, with whom he already has a two year old, and the couple have recently relocated from their mansion in south west London to a more rural area on the outskirts of the city after being pestered by an obsessive female fan. A source told The Sun newspaper: ‘’Tom is living his new life in the country and has been seen dog-walking every morning.



He feels it’s the perfect place for him and Charlotte to bring up their new baby.’’

The pair began their house hunting last month and were said to be considering Devon as they wanted to have a large home for their kids and pet pooches.

Tom and Charlotte, 36, first met on the set of a ‘Wuthering Heights’ adaptation in 2009 and have also starred in ‘Peaky Blinders’ together.

They tied the knot four years ago - making that Tom’s second marriage as he was previously wed to producer Sarah Ward from 1999 until 2004.

Tom has previously spoken about how he and Charlotte try never to go longer than three weeks without seeing each other.

He said: ‘’I like to go no longer than three weeks without seeing Charlotte but it can be tricky because we both go to opposite sides of the globe, then we have to meet in the middle. We’re managing so far.’’

And he has gushed about how ‘’kind and pure’’ his wife is, saying: ‘’Aw, she’s pure. She’s just a very kind, pure person.’’

Tom also has 10-year-old son Louis with his ex Rachael Speed.