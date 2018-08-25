Share:

LAHORE - Four people, including two children, were killed in road accidents which took place in different parts of the metropolis on Friday, police and rescue workers said.

A teenage boy and two children died and another man wounded seriously when two motorcycles bumped into each other on the Jia Bagga Road in Raiwind on Friday evening.

An eyewitness told the police that the accident took place because of over speeding. Both the motorcycles collided with each other on a busy road. As a result, three people died on the spot. They were identified as 19-year-old Shahzaib, seven-year-old Faizan, and four-year-old Rahman. The bodies were shifted to hospital.

Also, a 30-year-old injured man later identified as Mukhtar was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy died and two other boys wounded critically a speedy motorcycle smashed into another bike near Beijing Underpass on the Canal Road. Rescue workers said that the teenage boy identified as Ahmad died on the spot. Another two boys, 17-year-old Arslan and 14-year-old Abu Bakar were shifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The police handed over the bodies to the families and were investigating both the

incidents.