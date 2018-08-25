Share:

KARACHI - Two persons were killed and one other injured in a firing incident in North Karachi area of the metropolis on Friday.

According to police, unknown armed men opened fire on Saleem, 35, Azam, 25, and Muhammad Ashraaf near UP Mor in New Karachi’s Sector 11-E. As a result, Saleem suffered severe bullet injuries and died on the spot, while Azam and Ashraf sustained injures.

The injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment, where Azam also succumbed to his injuries.

Police denied deceased affiliation with any political or religious organisation while said that unidentified men ridding on bike targeted them near UP Mor North Karachi.

IG Sindh Amjad Jawaid Saleemi reacting over the new wave of target killing in the city has directed DIG west to submit the report on earliest while also directed SSP Central to conduct crackdown against criminals.

On the other hand, spokesperson for the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat claimed their affiliations with the party saying that the deceased and injured belong to the Khowaja Ajmair Nagri unit of the party.

He said that the armed assailants targeted them when the victims were on their way to homes after offering Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid Siddiq-e-Akbar located at Nagan Chowrangi.

Police officials said that they have collected at least nine empty shells of the 9mm pistols from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross matching. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.