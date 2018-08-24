Share:

SIALKOT: A woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband and in-laws as a “punishment” for not giving birth to son in Daska city’s congested Ramzan Town locality here on Wednesday. According to the police, Rubina, the mother of two minor daughters, was sitting in her house , when her husband Ashraf and her brother-in-law (Dewar) Ahmed Raza, shot bullets on her chest and head, killing her on the spot. The accused fled away from the spot after killing her. Victim Rubina Bibi’s Naushera Virkan-based brother Bilal Hassan told the police that his elder sister was married to Ashraf about 15 years ago. During this, she gave birth to two daughters Noor Fatima and Alisha. Her husband and in-laws often used to quarrel with her for not giving birth to son, as the family wanted to have son from her. He said that Ashraf and his other family members including mother-in-law Rasheeda Bib and brothers-in-law Ahmed Raza, Muhammad Sarwar and Amin quarreled with her and later the shot her dead.