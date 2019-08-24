Share:

LOS ANGELES-The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actor - who has been sober since 2003 admitted he was apprehended by police for smoking marijuana ‘’in a gondola’’ during a visit to the theme park when he was younger.

The 54-year-old star made his candid admission when he was named a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo as he said: ‘’Here’s a bit of trivia for you. The very first time I went to Disneyland I was transported to another place within moments of being arrested.

‘’I was brought to a surprisingly friendly processing center, given a strict warning, and returned to, if memory serves, one very disappointed group chaperone. I’ve been sitting on that shame for a while and I’m just going to release it here tonight.

‘’I would like to make amends to whoever had to detain me for smoking pot in a gondola without a license. And I don’t wanna further confuse the issue by insinuating that pot smoking licenses for the gondola are in any way obtainable.’’

Robert - whose Disney debut came in 2006’s ‘The Shaggy Dog’ - thanked the people he’d worked with over the years and admitted playing Iron Man/Tony Stark in the MCU franchise had been a ‘’great gift’’.