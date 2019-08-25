Share:

NEW DELHI - The Indian government on Saturday barred several opposition leaders from visiting Occupied Kashmir to assess the situation created by a massive security crackdown in the region that started early this month.

Authorities sent the opposition leaders back to New Delhi after they waited for several hours at the airport in Srinagar, said Vineet Punia, an official with the opposition Congress party. He said the opposition leaders had returned to New Delhi.

The Indian opposition leaders, representing nine political parties, flew to Srinagar from New Delhi nearly three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked Muslim-majority Kashmir’s decades-old special status guaranteed under India’s constitution. The government followed the move with an intense crackdown including a media blackout and backed by thousands of troops.

The opposition leaders included Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party, Sitaram Yechury of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sharad Yadav of Janata Dal (United) and Majeed Memon of the National Conference.

Authorities on Friday had advised them against visiting the region, citing a sensitive law and order situation. But there was no official comment on Saturday on disallowing the opposition leaders from visiting Srinagar and other parts of the region.

Just after landing at the Delhi airport after being sent back from Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi said that the media persons who were with the delegation were mishandled and beaten up and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir “clearly is not normal”.

“We are not going to disturb peace there,” Majeed Memon of the Nationalist Congress Party told reporters in New Delhi before boarding the flight to Srinagar.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a Congress party leader, said part of the reason for the visit was to look into the government’s claims that normalcy is returning to the region. “We are going to assess the situation there and find out the ground reality,” he said.

“If the situation is normal then why is the government restricting us from entering the valley. On the one hand the government says that things are normal and on the other they impose entry restrictions, why so many contradictions?” Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was accompanying Rahul Gandhi on his visit to Kashmir, said that the situation in Srinagar is “terrifying”. “We weren’t allowed to go to the city, but the situation in J&K is terrifying. The stories we heard from the passengers of Kashmir present in our flight, would bring tears even to a stone,” Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Speaking to India Today TV, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury said that the delegation was detained at the Srinagar airport. He also said that it was “baseless” to say that the delegation went to Kashmir to create law and order situation.

When their plane arrived in Srinagar, the politicians were not allowed to leave the airport and were sent back within a few hours.

Earlier in the day, senior officials told Reuters the administration in Kashmir had booked a return flight to New Delhi for the opposition leaders to prevent them from leaving the airport.

Tension remains high in Kashmir, with security forces using tear gas against stone-throwing protesters in Srinagar, after a third straight week of protests in the restive Soura district despite the imposition of tight restrictions.

The valley has been under lockdown since Modi’s decision to withdraw special rights for the Muslim-majority state.

It was the second time that senior opposition figures were denied entry to the state since the prime minister’s Aug 5 announcement. Communist party leaders were stopped at the Srinagar airport during their first visit.