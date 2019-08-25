Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review progress on establishment of state-of-the-art University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies in Prime Minister’s House.

According to a statement issued by PM Office, matters regarding establishment of National Centres of Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Artificial Intelligence and allied technologies and major National Human Resources Development program were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry, Chairman Task Force on S&T Prof. Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Secretary Science & Technology and senior officials.

Minister for Science & Technology briefed the Prime Minister about various initiatives being taken by the Ministry to promote scientific and technical education, encouraging research and development activities and establishing effective linkages between various government organizations and industry in the field of research in science & technology.

Prof. Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, while briefing the Prime Minister about the progress made by the Task Force on S&T informed that it has prepared a comprehensive Knowledge Economy Policy document.

Moreover, a document on improving Ease of Doing Business has also been prepared and will be shared with Board of Investment.

He said that the Task Force was also helping to establish effective linkages between FBR and NADRA in the area of tax collection.

Discussing strengthening of technical training programs, it was noted that there was a need to further strengthen coordination among the relevant organisations involved in technical education and skill development.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts being made by Ministry of Science & Technology in promoting scientific and technical education and research.

The Prime Minister directed that the aspect of value addition in the sphere of agriculture should be accorded priority.

The Prime Minister also approved a proposal presented by Minister for Science & Technology and Chairman HEC to select top 15 universities of the country after a due process and accord them elite university status.

He also directed that the proposal to allow universities undertake commercial projects, based on their research products, should be examined.

A national level scholarship scheme for the deserving students was also discussed during the meeting.

The Prime Minister observed that the scholarship schemes need to be integrated and linked with Ehsas Program so as to enable deserving and competent students complete their studies.

The Prime Minister also directed that industries should be encouraged to play greater role in promoting research and development activities.