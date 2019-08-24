Share:

Rawalpindi-An 18-year-old girl committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills after having a clash with mother in Nakrali while body of an 8-year-old girl was found in a seasonal nullah near Transit Camp, sources said on Saturday.

The bodies of the girls were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy where one deceased was identified as Saba, 18, they said. According to the police spokesman, identity of the 8-year-old girl was yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, Saba had a clash with her mother on some domestic issue at her house in Nakrali, in the limits of PS Rawat. They said that the girl locked her in a room and digested the poisonous pills after which her condition started deteriorating. The family rushed her to DHQ Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead, they said. The doctors handed over the body to heirs after carrying out post-mortem. In the second incident, the body of an 8-year-old girl was found in a nullah near Transit Camp, the limits of PS Westridge.

Police called Rescue 1122 in which moved the body to DHQ Hospital for autopsy. A rescuer told media that the dead body of girl is seemed to be one week old.

A police spokesman confirmed the incident saying the reason behind the death and identity of girl was yet to be ascertained. He said that the CPO had directed the SHOs of all police stations to check the record if somebody had lodged report about missing of any 8-year-old girl. He said that the police were also making efforts to find out the heirs to the girl.