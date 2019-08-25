Share:

Reacting strongly to the news conference of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PTI leadership has expressed severe anger and has termed Bilawal’s address “ludicrous”.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Federal Minister for Telecommunications Murad Saeed held a joint-presser in the federal capital where both leaders slammed the PPP chairperson.

“Today, Karachi has become a pile of trash. Innocent children of Sindh are dying due to inept governance of PPP”, Firdous said.

Taking a jibe on Asif Ali Zardari, Murad Saeed said: “The accidental chairman’s talk was ridiculous. Whenever his father Asif Zardari is grilled regarding corruption, they claim that democracy is in danger”.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday had addressed a news conference in Skardu were said that the incumbent Indian government has made occupied Kashmir an open prison for innocent Kashmiris, affirming his support to Kashmiris.

He said: “PPP has a history of attaining its rights through a gradual and continuous struggle. PPP isn’t fascist, but an ideological political party. I’m saddened that no one has gone through our party’s manifesto.”

“We will continue to fight for the people of Kashmir. I have seen Kashmiris become subjected to brutalities since I have gained consciousness. The public knows that Narendra Modi is a murderer”, he added.

Claiming that Pakistan never accepted Article 370 of the Indian constitution, Bilawal said that he will raise voice for people of Indian-held Kashmir “wherever he goes in the world”.