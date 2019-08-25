Share:

Punjab Information & Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the silence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over their own video is a question mark.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Mian Aslam said that Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif should break his silence and face the facts as putting the blame of video on one another is ludicrous.

He said that Maryam Nawaz has forgotten that lies have no feet to stand and Sharif family is increasing its worries itself by narrating false stories every passing day. The PTI government is waiting for legal proceeding from so-called Khadim-e-Alla against a daily newspaper for publication of a news regarding misappropriation of funds of flood-stricken people, he added.

The Provincial Minister said hundreds lies are being narrated in order to conceal one lie of corruption. How come Sharif family has multiplied its assets?

The nation wants to know this fact. How come one have money trail found being involved in money laundering crime. When they are accounted for looted national money then they put a cloak of innocence, he added.

He said that the plunderers of national wealth should remember that they can only go scot-free when they return the looted money of poor people of this nation. The war of giving narratives has reached up to party leadership among the ranks of PML-N, concluded Mian Aslam Iqbal.