Share:

GUJRANWALA - Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar has directed all the heads of the provincial government departments to boost up measures to avoid the spread of the dengue virus during current monsoon season. Addressing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee, she asked the Health Department to coordinate with district administration and start anti-dengue awareness campaign to educate citizens about anti-dengue measures. She also asked hospitals to allocate separate wards for the dengue patients as per directives of the Punjab government. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Zeeshan Hanif, ACS of all Tehsils, DD Colleges M Jamil, DO Population Welfare Adnan Ashraf, DD Environment Usman, Manager Auqaf Rana Haleem Khan and other officers were present in the meeting. The DC also directed the Health, Auqaf and Municipal Corporation officers to ensure anti-dengue spray at all the open and indoor places where dengue larva could be spotted.