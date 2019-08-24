Share:

ISLAMABAD- Allama Iqbal Open University on Saturday declared final result of its programs (semester autumn 2018).

The programmes include BA (General) B.Com and BA Mass Communication. The result has been placed at the University’s official website and the same has been convened to the relevant students to their postal addresses as well.

According to the Controller Examination Sohail Nazir Rana, transparency and accuracy have been well-maintained in the entire examination process.

According to a press statement Saturday, the timely announcement of result, he said will enable the passed-out students to continue their future study at the post-graduate’s level, for which admission will be opened from September 1.