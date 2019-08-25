Share:

LAHORE - Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan said on Saturday control rooms at teshil levels would be established for security of sensitive imambarghahs, procession and mourning sittings during Muharram.

These control rooms would be linked with the central control room at DPO office, the CM said while addressing CCPO, RPOs and DPOs via video link from Central Police Office.

He ordered close coordination and information sharing with other law-enforcement agencies for security arrangements during Muharram. He ordered holding flag marches in all districts.

Thorough screening and scanning of all routes should be ensured before the start of Muharam processions, he added.

The IGP ordered ensuring strict implementation of the Loudspeaker Act and also a strict action without any delay against distributors of hate material.

He said that walk-through gates, metal detectors and CCTV cameras should be installed on the route of procession, while snipers on the rooftops of buildings situation along the route should also be deputed along with commandos for monitoring and thwarting any threat.

“I am giving one month deadline to all RPOs and DPOs to improve the police stations and CCPO, all RPOs CPOs and DPOs should also visit at least one police station on weekly basis,” he added.

He directed officers not to give any important assignment to the officials with a negative record, adding that anyone violating the SOPs would be held accountable. He said that only the officials who have passed accountancy course should be deputed as accountants and there should be refresher courses and workshops for capacity building of the accountants working in police offices, he added.

He also ordered for holding an audit of the funds issued for the beautification of police stations and police offices. Additional IGP Operations Punjab Inaam Ghani, Add: IGP D&I Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Commandant PC Addl IGP Kunwar Shahrukh, Addl IGP Welfare and Finance Rao Sardar, Addl IGP Investigation Punjab Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh, Addl IGP Special Branch Punjab Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, DIG R&D Abdul Qadir Qayyum, DIG Legal Jawad Ahmad Dogar, DIG Establishment-I Raja Riffat Mukhtar and other senior police officers were also present.