Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said mega corruption white collar scandals are top priority of Bureau.

He said NAB has returned Rs326 billions to national exchequer till now.

Chairman NAB announced to return the looted money to public. He expressed NAB’s commitment to put Rs 900 billion corruption scandals to their logical end. He said mission of NAB is corruption free Pakistan.

NAB in a statement said it added Rs 71 billion in national kitty in last 20 months and 600 references of corruption were filed in accountability courts. It added that 1223 cases pertaining to Rs 900 billion corruption are currently under hearing.