Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar reviewed the relief activities of the flood-affected areas of Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar and Pakpattan.

While chairing a meeting here in Lahore, the chief minister said that arrangements for the provision of edibles and medicines should be made on preferential basis and administrative officers need to monitor relief activities of the affected people in their respective districts carefully to ensure ongoing relief operations can continue effectively.

Chief minister further added that the flood-affected people should not face any kind of distress or discomfort the Punjab government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the calamity-stricken people in their hour of trial and need.

It is also pertinent to mention that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar did a aerial inspection of the flood-affected areas yesterday while on his way back from the visit to the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant.

Moreover Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar also expressed his heartfelt grief and condolence over the sad demise of Ikram-ul-Haq, an active member of Pakistan Movement and also a companion of Quaid-e-Azam. In his condolence message, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sympathies and grief with the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family.