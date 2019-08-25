Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that a single spell of 200mm rain was bound to create serious problems for people in the city.

He said everyone, ministers, city mayor, chairmen of DMCs and representatives of water board and other civic agencies, worked hard to mitigate people’s problems.

He said this while talking to the media here on Saturday along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the concluding ceremony of the three-day Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

The chief minister, to a question, said he held a major meeting on Friday with representatives of the local bodies, including mayor, chairmen of DMCS, district council, Cantonment Board representatives and administrator of DHA, MD of Water Boar and DG of Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority.

He said, at the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on disposal of rainwater, improvement of sewerage system and disposal of filth and garbage. He said that in 2013 around 4,000 tons of garbage was generated in the city on a daily basis and it has now reached 16,000 tons in 2018-19. “The population of the city has increased many times and the arrangements for disposal of waste water have not been made accordingly.

“When all roads were inundated, water board people lifted lids of manholes to dispose of rainwater,” he said and added the decision was right but sewerage lines got choked. Therefore, the drainage system failed and gutters started overflowing, he said. “We and the local bodies are working to improve our sewerage system,” he said.

To another question, the chief minister agreed with reporter that flies and mosquitoes have increased just after heavy rains and said the matter was discussed in the meeting on Friday. He said the mayor has provided fumigation machines to the DMCs and it has been started.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said to a question that there was no personal enmity between PPP and PTI. “Being governor of Sindh I am working in the interest of the province,” he said.

To a question about differences between Federal Water Minister Faisal Vawda and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, the governor said he would call both of them for a cup of tea to iron out the difference.

To a question about the statement of Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry about invading Sindh, the governor advised the reporter not to take it to his heart. It was a TV talk show statement, he said.

Earlier, the chief minister received Governor Imran Ismail at Mazar of Abdullah Shah Ghazi and both laid flowers at the mazar, offered fateha. They paid rich tribute to Abdullah Shah Ghazi and said they offered dua for people of Kashmir who have been taken hostage through a 20-day curfew by the India government.

Minister for Auqaf Syed Nasir Shah presented Ajraks, Sindhi caps and chadars of the mazar to the governor and the chief minister.