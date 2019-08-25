Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar conducted an aerial inspection of flood-hit areas of Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Kasur on Saturday.

According to officials, the chief minister on his way back from the visit of the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant directed the pilot to divert the helicopter towards flood-affected areas. The chief minister inspected the flood-affected areas of four districts.

He also monitored the relief activities of flood-stricken areas and water situation. PTI leader Khurram Jahangir Wattoo, Commissioner Sahiwal division and Deputy Commissioner Okara also accompanied the chief minister.

Usman Buzdar said all-out help is being provided to the calamity-hit people.

He said relief camps have been set up in affected areas where supply of food stuff is being ensured.

He said “The affected people will not be left alone.” Directing the Sahiwal commissioner and Okara deputy commissioner to expedite relief activities, the chief minister said that timely provision of food in the affected areas should be ensured and there should not be shortage of medicines in the medical camps.

He said that fodder and Vanda should be arranged for the cattle and administrative officers personally monitor the relief activities. Negligence won’t be tolerated in relief activities, he concluded.