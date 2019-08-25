Share:

Lahore - Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has criticised Shah Rukh Khan for making spy series Bard of Blood.

Netflix released Bard of Blood’s official trailer on August 22nd. The series is based on a novel by Bilal Siddiqi.

The trailer begins in Balochistan (a province in Pakistan), where Indian spies have been caught and are about to be decapitated before they can provide India with significant information.

The trailer shows Muslims and Pakistanis as terrorists. Sharing the trailer on his Twitter handle, Khan described series as ‘a thrilling tale of espionage, vengeance, love, and duty’.

In his tweet, Major General Asif Ghafoor hit out at Khan for producing the Netflix web series Bard of Blood. Ghafoor said Khan should rather “promote peace” and speak against the “atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir”.