LAHORE - The Lahore High Court has been moved against the appointment of two members each from Balochistan and Sindh provinces to the Election Commission of Pakistan a couple of days ago.

A writ petition was filed with the submission that the notification issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs regarding the two appointments be declared as null and void.

The petitioner has cited the federal government and the secretary Election Commission as the respondents.

A single-member LHC judge will take up the matter next week.

Last Thursday, President Arif Alvi made the two appointments to the ECP. Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui from Sindh and Munir Ahmed Khan Kakar from Balochistan were appointed as the ECP members.

Sana’s judicial remand extended

“In pursuance of paragraph (b) of clause (2) of Article 215 thereof, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to appoint the following persons (Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui and Munir Ahmed Khan Kakar) as Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan,” the handout said.

Separately, an anti-narcotics court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Rana Sanaullah until August 28.

During the proceeding, the Anti-Narcotics Force presented the compact discs (CDs) of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras of Sanaullah’s arrest. The CCTV camera footage also shows Rana Sanaullah’s car entering the motorway.

Besides, the court ordered the ANF to produce all record of the case and produce the accused on the next date of hearing. The hearing of the case was conducted by judge Masood Arshad.

Meanwhile, the court also heard an application filed by ANF seeking the court order to freeze Rana Sanaullah’s assets. The judge adjourned the second matter until Sept 7.

The ANF filed the petition to freeze all the assets of Rana Sanuallah and his family members. According to the ANF documents, vehicles worth millions of rupees are registered in the name of PML-N leader whereas his family members and relatives have a total of 14 commercial plots registered to them.

The documents further read that over 50 shops in the name of former Rana Sanaullah, his family and near relatives have been registered while two commercial halls and houses in Faisalabad are registered in the name of his mother and brother.

The documents further stated that a huge amount of money is present in the bank accounts of Rana Sanaullah and his family which he all made through smuggling drugs.