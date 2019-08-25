Share:

ISLAMABAD - German Navy P3C (Long Range Maritime Patrol) aircraft has concluded its visit to Naval Air Base PNS Mehran.

According to the officials of Pak Navy, this goodwill visit by the German Navy aircraft is a manifestation of good bilateral relations and a desire to find new vistas to further strengthen the defence ties between the two navies. They said upon arrival at PNS Mehran, German Navy P3C Crew was warmly welcomed by Commanding Officer and crew of 28 Maritime Strike Squadron.

Visit programme of the German P3C included various professional and social interactions with German crew through table top discussions on professional domains including Maritime Interdictory Operations (MIO), Search & Rescue (SAR), Anti-Submarine Warfare, Surveillance and Aviation Operations training methodologies.

German Navy and Pakistan Navy P3Cs crews along with Pakistan Navy Fleet staff, attended a dinner hosted at German Consulate, Karachi. German contingent also visited Maritime and PAF Museums to learn about Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force historic achievements.

A farewell dinner in the honour of German contingent was also hosted by Commander Naval Aviation.

Visit of German Navy’s P3C aircraft is reflective of maritime partnership between Pakistan Navy and German Navy. It is believed that current visit of German Navy P3C to Pakistan will further foster Pakistan Navy’s bilateral relations with German Navy in diverse avenues, said a press release.