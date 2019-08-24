Share:

HAFIZABAD - Glowing tribute was paid to Hazrat Usman-e-Ghani (RA) for his generosity and meritorious services for the Islam at Hazrat Usman-e-Ghani (RA) Conference held here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pir Syed Hameedul Qadri and Allama Rana Asghar Chishti called upon the Muslims to strictly follow the teachings of Holy Quran, Sunnah and the brave caliph Hazrat Usman-e-Ghani (RA). They said that the Muslims and their rulers have forgotten the brave traditions of the Muslim rulers which is deplorable. They said that the Muslims today confronted different problems mainly due to deviation from the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah. They strongly condemned the barbarity being let loose on the unarmed innocent Kashmiri men and women and called upon the government to give befitting reply to the Indian Prime Minister Modi for repealing Article 35-A and 370 for annexing Indian Occupied Kashmir with India.

Youth dies in accident; two commit suicide

GUJRANWALA - Three persons died in different incidents here, according to police. A youth died in a road accident at Asad Colony, Gujranwala. Shehzad was going on a motorcycle when near Asad Colony a loader truck collided with him. Resultantly, Shehzad died on the spot. On the other hand, two persons committed suicide due to domestic problems at Aalam Chowk and Jalalpur. Anwar, a resident of Haider Colony, Alam Chowk was jobless for many months. He swallowed poisonous pills and died.

In another incident, a police constable named Qamar Shehzad of Jalalpur committed suicide by shooting himself with a gun.