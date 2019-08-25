Share:

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh says the government is preparing a road-map for economy to take important decisions for well being of masses.

Addressing a press briefing after the meeting of economic team with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, he said under this road-map will apprise the Prime Minister about all key decisions on weekly basis.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said the purpose of the meeting was to assess the performance of economy and devise a plan to benefit the common people through developmental projects and current budgetary allocations.

He said the Prime Minister directed to accomplish the mega projects speedily for the benefit of people at grassroots level.

He said overall economic situation of the country is improving as stock market is indicating positive figures and current account deficit has decreased to six hundred million dollars.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said the meeting also decided to take business community on board regarding provision of electricity and gas subsidy

and easing loan facility to them.