KANDHKOT - Sindh Police Inspector General Dr Kaleem has said a grand operation would be launched in Katcha area of Kashmore, Shikarpur and Ghotki to nab gangs of criminals. Talking to the media, the police chief listed police’s sacrifices for the sake of peace.

“In the history of Pakistan, the police set examples of bravery and courage by laying their lives for maintain law and order so that people could feel a sense of security,” he said. The sacrifice rendered by lawmen would be remembered for ever, he said and paid tribute to the martyrs, including DSP Rao Shaffiullah who had embraced martyrdom a few days ago in Katcha area of Shikarpur.

Replying a question he said law and order in Sindh has improved. Kaleem said Katcha area, Sukkur and Larkana divisions, especially Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore will be purged out of kidnappers and dacoits and other gangsters criminals involved in heinous crimes. He said all resources will be utilised nail outlaws and the upcoming operation would yield result.The police chief announced Rs10 million and two jobs for the family members of martyred DSP Rao shaffiullah.