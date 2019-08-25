Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has warned that India is ‘’playing with fire’’ in the Indian occupied Kashmir by changing the status of the territory, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

In an interview with a Canadian-American media outlet, Vice News, the President said that India is living in fool’s paradise if they are feeling that they will improve the situation with revoking the special status of Kashmir.

“The international community should continue putting pressure on India to foil its hegemonic intent to swallow the whole Kashmir,” Alvi urged. He added that India could carry out false flag operation and attack on Pakistan to divert the international community’s attention from Kashmir’s situation.

Alvi suggested that India should withdraw the constitutional amendments and allow Kashmiri people to decide their own future.

The President on Saturday also posted a video on his twitter account in which Kashmiri men and women staged a protest and chanted slogans against the Indian government’s action to revoke the special status of the valley.

“This is Srinagar yesterday despite curfews, bans, blackouts, teargas & firing. No amount of oppression & brutality can suppress the resentment of the Kashmiris against India. They want freedom at all costs. Please retweet and let the world know,” President Alvi wrote as caption with the video clip.

President Alvi said that no amount of oppression and brutality could suppress the resentment of Kashmiri people against India who wanted freedom at all costs.

He viewed that India was playing with fire and cited a New York Times report which showed that “dangerous slogans were being raised.”

“Time may be running out for a peaceful solution. We are warning India not to sow seeds of terror and then shift blame from repercussions of its brutal and illegal action to Pakistan,” the President said in a series of tweets.

He said that the world should know that Kashmir had been violated by Indian bullets and boots. They have raped and plundered a beautiful land and their people, he added.

“Freedom is their cry from every tear shed and every drop of blood spilled,” the President remarked.