Lahore - City traffic police on Saturday announced that they would bring to justice the reckless drivers particularly those found involved in fatal road accidents. The move comes after police noted a record number of road accidents in the provincial metropolis in recent months. The police will file criminal cases. CTO Liaqat Ali Malik says the initiative will not only help police control accidents in the sprawling city but the criminal would also be brought to justice over reckless driving. A police spokesman said that SP Traffic (City division) Hammad Raza issued a circular to all Sector In-Charges on the directions of the CTO. According to the new policy, criminal cases would be registered against the drivers on the complaints of traffic policemen in the future. “Unfortunately, most of the victims don’t pursue cases of fatal accidents due to one or another reason. In future, the FIRs will be registered immediately.” He said the traffic police officials would file complaints with local police in case the victim party refuses to initiate legal action. The traffic police department will also cancel licenses of the reckless drivers over repeated violations of traffic laws.