LAHORE - Jinnah Hospital Medical Superintend (MS) Dr Iftkhar took to Punjab University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar to get fixed a long standing power problem. For the past six years, the Jinnah Hospital has been longing for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Punjab University to have installed an electric pole to meet hospital’s power supply needs. For the purpose, a sum of Rs15 million has been paid to the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), but to no avail. The Jinnah Hospital MS raised the issue with the PU VC at meeting the other day, according to a press release. During the meeting, the PU VC vowed to get it approved by the upcoming syndicate. The Jinnah Hospital MS thanked the PU VC for the latter’s all-out help for the cause.