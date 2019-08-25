Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in its party’s Core Committee meeting has condemned Indian brutalities in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, terming the Indian move to scrap special status for the region a clear violation of United Nations resolutions. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman during the meeting said that Pakistani leadership was failed to expose the facts to the nation regarding the Kashmir issue. According to Mufti Ibrar a close aide of Maulana, the CC meeting was chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman which was attended by the senior central leadership of the party from across the country. The central leadership during the CC meeting showed their support and solidarity with the people of Kashmir and claimed that the issue of Kashmir would be resolved through the UN resolutions. According to the sources, the participants of the meeting also showed their reservations over the silence of international community on the plight of Kashmiri people and asked the global community to take action against the brutalities of Indian army. The CC meeting urged the government to bring all the facts and realities in front of people regarding Kashmir issue rather to hide things and keep the people of Pakistan unaware of what was happening actually in the region. The JUI-F leadership claimed that the workers of their party were present in every corner of Pakistan and they were ready to protect the borders of beloved Pakistan.