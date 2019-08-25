Share:

LAHORE - Kartarpur Corridor – Pakistan’s flagship peace project for Sikhs – will be completed at any cost despite war-mongering Narendara Modi terror acts, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday

“Under any circumstances, Pakistan will complete Kartarpur Corridor efore the 550th celebration of Baba Guru Nanak,” he said at a press conference at Governor House.

Flanked by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Sarwar said: “If war is imposed on Pakistan, it will be the last war of the subcontinent. No doubt, Israel has been committing atrocities in Palestine but the way Modi government is persecuting Kashmiris rights is unprecedented.”

Firdous says desire for peace should not be misunderstood

The governor continued: “India is not serious in Kartarpur corridor project, from the day it started India is conspiring to sabotage it but we will not let this conspiracy and desire of India succeed.

“Today the world and Sikh community is standing in support with these projects. We are holding a convention on August 31 in which we will decide about the facilities being given to the pilgrims. Sikh pilgrims will be provided with every facility including visas and fool proof security, PM Khan will contest the case of Kashmir in upcoming session of United Nations and will expose Modi”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Firdous said PM Imran Khan would continue raising voice for Kashmiris’ rights.

“The government has decided to celebrate Kashmir Solitary Day and Prime Minster Imran Khan will address the nation this weekend,” she said.

“Unfortunately, few Muslims countries have not been feeling the pain of Kashmiris,” she regretted. “Modi government has taken an illegal step rejecting the 11 UN resolutions on Kashmir. Our desire for peace should not misunderstand. If war is imposed on us, we will finish the war in New Dehli,” she said.

Kashmir Desk

maiden meeting

The ruling Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf will organise an all Pakistan-Kashmir conference in the Punjab metropolis in the second week of September to highlight the situation in occupied Kashmir.

The decision was made in the maiden meeting of the Kashmir Desk with Ijaz Chaudhry in the chair on Saturday. The meeting participants condemned India for brutally torturing innocent Kashmiris in the occupied Valley.