COLOMBO - Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera are among the most high-profile omissions from Sri Lanka’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, along with the likes of Suranga Lakmal and Dhananjaya de Silva. The selectors have named a youthful squad, with only two players above the age of 30 - captain Lasith Malinga and seam bowler Isuru Udana. Niroshan Dickwella, who was not picked in the World Cup squad or for the home ODIs that followed, has been named vice-captain of the team. The squad features no fewer than five frontline seam bowlers - Malinga leading a cohort that includes Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara and the recalled Lahiru Madushanka, in addition to Udana. Akila Dananjaya has also been named despite a big cloud hanging over his head, in the form of a biomechanics assessment that he must pass in order to avoid a year’s suspension. Left-arm wristspinner Lakshan Sandakan and legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga are the other spinners. Avishka Fernando, the 22-year-old batsman who impressed at the World Cup, is among the top-order options in the squad. Middle-order hitter Dasun Shanaka has been recalled as well. The three T20Is will all be played in Pallekele, the first on September 1. SQUAD: Lasith Malinga (capt), Niroshan Dickwella (vice-capt, wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka.